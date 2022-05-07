North Korea fires ballistic missile after US nuclear warning

The launch comes days before South Korea inaugurates Yoon Suk-yeol as president

North Korea fired a ballistic missile from a submarine on Saturday, its second missile launch in three days, after the United States warned Pyongyang could be preparing for a nuclear test.

South Korea’s military announced that North Korea fired a submarine-launched ballistic missile into the sea off its eastern coast, and Japan said the projectile was a short-range missile.

In response, Japan’s Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said North Korea was threatening the region as well as the international community.

"This is absolutely unacceptable," he told reporters, adding that Japan will continue to "strengthen defense capabilities drastically" to protect its citizens from such security threats.

The launch came three days before South Korea’s presidential inauguration of Yoon Suk-yeol, who vowed to take a hard line against Seoul’s northern neighbor. It also came ahead of Yoon’s May 21 summit with US President Joe Biden in Seoul.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1522825153704562689 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

According to Yonhap News Agency, South Korea’s National Intelligence Service chief Park Jie-won said Pyongyang could conduct a nuclear test between Yoon's inauguration and Biden’s visit.

Kishi noted it was possible for North Korea to complete nuclear test preparations as early as this month, which was in line with a US assessment that Pyongyang was preparing its Punggye-ri nuclear test site.

Earlier this week, North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the sea as well.

Last month, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to speed up the development of his regime’s nuclear arsenal while presiding over a huge military parade that displayed its missile capabilities.