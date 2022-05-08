Hong Kong's next leader endorsed by pro-Beijing elites

Few of the city's 7.4 million people have any say in choosing their leader

Hong Kong's next leader, John Lee, was endorsed for the city's top job on Sunday by a committee stacked with pro-Beijing loyalists.

Lee, the sole candidate, received the votes of 1,416 members of a pro-Beijing election committee on Sunday morning, granting him the majority required to anoint him as Hong Kong's next leader. Only eight voted to "not support" him.

Despite China's promises to grant full democracy to the former British colony, few of the city's 7.4 million people have any say in choosing their leader.

Security was tight around the venue, with police preventing a small group of protesters from approaching.

"We believe we represent many Hong Kong people in expressing opposition to this China-style, single-candidate election," said Chan Po-ying, a protester with the League of Social Democrats, holding up a banner demanding full democracy, according to Reuters.

The elevation of Lee, subject to US sanctions, places a security official in the top job for the first time after a tumultuous few years for a city battered by political unrest and debilitating pandemic controls.

Beijing hailed the near-unanimous result saying it showed "Hong Kong society has a high level of recognition and approval" for Lee.