Israel’s embassy in India on high alert over fears of Iranian attack

An unnamed Israeli source says the embassy is one of several 'likely targets' for Iran-affiliated militants

Israel’s embassy in New Delhi is on high alert over renewed, “serious” fears of a possible attack by Iran-backed militants, according to a report on Saturday by London-based media.

An Israeli source reportedly confirmed that security measures were beefed up in areas surrounding the embassy in the Indian capital, as reported by Iran International, which is affiliated with the Iranian opposition.

Indian police and counter-terrorism units blocked off major streets and outfitted them with surveillance cameras, the report added.

The Persian-language TV channel described the security alerts as “serious” and cited the unnamed Israeli source as saying that the embassy is one of several “likely targets” for Iran-affiliated perpetrators.

Despite the report, though, a diplomatic source in Jerusalem said the security was not increased at the embassy and that the narrative sounds like the description of a security drill that took place there earlier this year, The Jerusalem Post reported.

Israel’s diplomatic mission in India was targeted with an explosion on January 29, 2021, which Indian counter-terrorism agencies pinned on a local Shiite cell backed by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

A letter found at the scene of the attack claimed that it was meant to avenge the assassination of the former chief of the IRGC’s Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani, as well as of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

Nobody was killed or wounded in the blast.

Last year’s attack was not the first time Iran targeted the Israeli mission in India, according to Haaretz. The IRGC was also behind a 2012 attack on the Israeli embassy in New Delhi, Indian police said at the time.

The reportedly heightened fears came a week after Iran International also reported that Israel’s national intelligence agency foiled an Iranian attempt to assassinate an Israeli diplomat in Turkey.