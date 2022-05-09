Sri Lanka PM resigns after supporters riot

The resignation of the prime minister automatically means the cabinet stands dissolved

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned Monday after dozens of people were hospitalized when his supporters armed with sticks and clubs attacked protestors.

The country has suffered months of blackouts and dire shortages of food, fuel and medicines in its worst economic crisis since independence, sparking weeks of overwhelmingly peaceful anti-government demonstrations.

Rajapaksa's spokesman Rohan Weliwita said the 76-year-old sent his letter of resignation to his younger brother, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, clearing the way for a "new unity government."

"I am resigning with immediate effect so that you will be able to appoint an all-party government to guide the country out of the current economic crisis," the prime minister said in the letter, seen by AFP.

The country's largest opposition party said before the clashes that it would not join any government helmed by a member of the Rajapaksa clan.

ISHARA S. KODIKARA / AFP Demonstrators and government supporters clash outside the official residence of Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on May 9, 2022.

The resignation of the prime minister automatically means the cabinet stands dissolved.

On Monday, the biggest clashes since the start of the crisis erupted in Colombo when supporters of the Rajapaksa family went on the rampage, AFP reporters at the scene said.

Police fired tear gas and water cannon and declared an immediate curfew in Colombo, which was later widened to include the entire South Asian island nation of 22 million people.

At least 78 injured people were hospitalized, Colombo National Hospital spokesman Pushpa Soysa told AFP.

Officials said the army riot squad was called in to reinforce police. Soldiers have been deployed throughout the crisis to protect deliveries of fuel and other essentials, but until now, not to prevent clashes.

Scores of Rajapaksa loyalists attacked unarmed protesters camping outside the president's office at the sea-front Galle Face promenade in downtown Colombo since April 9, AFP reporters said.

The violence began after several thousand supporters of Mahinda Rajapaksa, brought in buses from rural areas, poured out of his nearby official residence.

Rajapaksa had addressed some 3,000 supporters at his house and pledged he would "protect the interests of the nation."