US tells ASEAN leaders committed 'for generations'

A region that 'is free and open, stable and prosperous, and resilient and secure is what we're all seeking'

US President Joe Biden on Friday promised a long-term commitment to Southeast Asia in the face of China's growing clout as he met regional leaders for the first summit in Washington.

Biden laid out $150 million in new initiatives and announced plans for the first full US ambassador to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in more than five years.

A region that "is free and open, stable and prosperous, and resilient and secure is what we're all seeking," Biden told ASEAN leaders.

US Vice President Kamala Harris added that the administration "recognizes the vital strategic importance of your region."

"As an Indo-Pacific nation, the United States will be present and continue to be engaged in Southeast Asia for generations to come," she said.

Biden said he would nominate Yohannes Abraham, the chief of staff of the National Security Council and a key aide during the presidential transition, as ambassador to ASEAN's secretariat in Jakarta.

The US has not had a Senate-confirmed ambassador to ASEAN since Barack Obama's presidency, with Donald Trump only nominating an envoy after losing the 2020 election.

Contrasts to China

The Biden administration is hoping to demonstrate a sustained interest in Southeast Asia after months focused on repelling Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Biden took office saying that his top foreign policy priority would be the global competition with China, which surpassed the US as Southeast Asia's top trading partner and has been increasingly assertive on territorial disputes in the region.