Sri Lanka to default on debt, no money for fuel, minister says

Sri Lanka is expected to be placed into default by rating agencies on Wednesday after the non-payment of coupons on two of its sovereign bonds.

At the same time, the energy minister said the country had run out of money to pay for fuel.

An economic crisis unprecedented in the country's history since independence in 1948 has led to a critical shortage of foreign exchange, that saw it miss two coupon payments on sovereign bonds on April 18.

Sri Lanka has already said it cannot make the coupon payments, and a 30-day grace period ends on Wednesday.

Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP People stand in a queue to buy kerosene oil for home use at a petrol station in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on March 17, 2022.

The country has no dollars to pay for gas shipments, Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera told parliament, appealing to people to stop lining up for the next two days.

A gas shipment has been at Colombo port since 28 March, but the government has been unable to pay, he added.

"There aren't enough dollars available to open letters of credit," he said, according to Reuters.

"We are working to find funds, but petrol will not be available at least until the weekend. The very small reserve stock of petrol is being released for essential services like ambulances," he said.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said the country had secured $160 million in bridge financing from the World Bank, but it was not clear if the funds could be used for fuel payments.

"The statistics have gone haywire," he said. "But the reality is we don't even have $1 million."