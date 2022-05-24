China police database leak reveals thousands of Uyghurs detained in camps

Files challenge China’s claim that re-education camps are just 'schools'

Leaked files obtained by international journalists show over 5,000 Xinjiang police images of Uyghurs dated between January and July 2018.

According to accompanying data analyzed by the BBC, more than half of the people photographed were interned in prisons, and others listed as “detained for re-education” are shown with armed guards standing beside.

With people pictured in tears and with evidence of physical force in the background, China’s claims that education centers in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region “are schools that help people free themselves from extremism” are called into question. The youngest pictured detainee was only 15 at the time of her detention, while the oldest woman was 73.

There are about 12 million Uyghurs, mostly Muslim, living in Xinjiang. Researchers estimate over 1 million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities are being held in detention centers and prisons built across the region since 2017.

AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein People stand in a guard tower on the perimeter wall of Urumqi No. 3 Detention Center in Dabancheng in western China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, April 23, 2021.

The leaked documents prove that many of the detainees are held in camps for basic expression of their religious views or for visiting countries with Muslim populations. Yet most of them are facing terrorism changes.

Another widely used pretext for putting Uyghurs in camps is “guilt by association.”

In one case analyzed by the BBC a 60-year-old woman was detained because her son was jailed for 10 years on terrorism charges as a person having “strong religious leanings” because he didn’t drink alcohol or smoke. As a result his relatives - like many others in thousands of Uyghur families - were placed under suspicion and detained.

Human rights groups have previously accused China of committing crimes against humanity and even genocide against the Uyghur population and other Muslim ethnic groups in Xinjiang.

Earlier on Monday, US President Joe Biden warned Beijing the United States would defend Taiwan militarily against China’s possible attempts to unify the province with the mainland by force.