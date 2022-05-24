Russia, China hold first joint military exercise since Ukraine invasion

The drill in east Asia coincides with Joe Biden’s visit to the region

Russia’s and China’s air forces sent aerial patrols over the Sea of Japan towards the East China Sea and the Philippine Sea.

The drill was closely monitored by US officials, according to The New York Times. American leader Joe Biden was visiting Tokyo today to meet with his Australian, Japanese and Indian counterparts. The partner nations form the so-called Quad coalition to counter Chinese domination in the Indo-Pacific region.

A statement from South Korea confirmed the exercises and specified that two Chinese military aircraft and four Russian warplanes entered the country’s air defense zone. Judging by the type of aircraft involved experts say the drill was planned well in advance.

The news came a day after US President Joe Biden made a commitment to defend Taiwan militarily in case of a Chinese attack. Earlier in May, China conducted a round of complex exercises near the island raising concerns that Taiwan may follow the footsteps of Ukraine invaded by Russia late February.