Xi defends China's actions, calling for human rights not to be 'politicized'

The Chinese President defended his government’s actions in a recent video call with the United Nations human rights chief Michelle Bachelet, stating that China’s development of human rights “suits its own national conditions,” Al Jazeera reported.

"Deviating from reality and copying wholesale the institutional model of other countries will not only fit badly with the local conditions but also bring disastrous consequences," Xi Jinping, the Chinese President, said according to the Xinhua state news agency, the daily reported.

"In the end, it is the broad masses of the people who will suffer," he said.

The conversation between the two occurred as the UN’s human rights chief Michelle Bachelet visited China – a trip that has been criticized by, among others, the United States.

Additionally, Xi Jinping told the human rights chief that he was against the "politicization" of human rights.

"Countries do not need patronizing lecturers; still less should human rights issues be politicized and used as a tool to apply double standards, or as a pretext to interfere in the internal affairs of other countries," he said according to Al Jazeera.

Xi Jinping’s statements come after leaked files on Tuesday shed light on the alleged abuse of detained Uyghurs.

The documents contained 5,000 images of Uyghurs from the Xinjiang police, with more than half of the people detained, and others listed as “detained for re-education.”

The leaked documents proved that many of the detainees were held in camps for basic expression of their religious views, or visiting countries with Muslim populations, with many of them facing terrorism charges.

Human rights groups condemned before the leak China for its lack of human rights, accusing the republic of committing crimes against humanity and genocide against the Muslim minority.

There are about 12 million Uyghurs, mostly Muslim, living in Xinjiang. Researchers estimate over one million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities are being held in detention centers and prisons built across the region since 2017.