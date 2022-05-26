China seeks region-wide deal with Pacific island states

Beijing’s plan covers policy, security and data communication

China sent a draft communique and a five-year action plan to 10 Pacific island countries ahead of a meeting of regional foreign ministers in Fiji on May 30, according to documents obtained by Reuters.

The deal covering policing, security and data communication cooperation raised concerns from the Federated States of Micronesia. In a letter to other Pacific leaders Micronesia’s president David Panuelo expressed concern that China intends to control the region and argued the deal might spark a new Cold War between Beijing and the West.

The US State Department spokesman Ned Price confirmed that Washington was aware of China’s plans and criticized the deal for lack of preparation and transparency.

“We don’t believe that importing security forces from the PRC and their methods will help any Pacific island country,” Price said , referring to the People’s Republic of China.

“Doing so can only seek to fuel regional and international tension and increase concerns over Beijing’s expansion of its internal apparatus to the Pacific,” he added.

Beijing’s Foreign Ministry responded by saying that it “doesn’t agree at all” that cooperation between China and the Pacific island countries could lead to a new Cold War.

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit eight Pacific island nations between May 26 and June 4. The regional tour starts with the Solomon Islands which recently signed a security pact with China despite objections from the US, Australia, Japan and New Zealand.

Earlier this week, US President Joe Biden warned China that the US will defend Taiwan in case of Beijing’s attack, as tension rises around the fate of the self-ruled island following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.