UN human rights chief asks China to rethink Uyghur policies

While insisting her visit didn't amount to an 'investigation'

The UN rights envoy on Saturday defended her contentious visit to China, but urged authorities to avoid "arbitrary and indiscriminate" measures in Xinjiang, a region where Beijing is accused of widespread human rights abuses.

Michelle Bachelet's remarks were swiftly criticized by activists and NGOs, who accused her of providing Beijing with a major propaganda win.

Bachelet's long-planned trip this week has taken her to the far-western Xinjiang region, where China is alleged to have detained over a million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities, as well as carried out forced sterilization of women and coerced labor.

But she insisted on Saturday that her visit was "not an investigation", while China's vice foreign minister boasted that it had achieved "positive concrete results."

The United States has labelled China's actions in Xinjiang a "genocide" and "crimes against humanity," allegations vehemently denied by Beijing which says its security crackdown was a necessary response to extremism.

"Certain Western countries... went to great lengths to disrupt and undercut the High Commissioner's visit, their plot didn't succeed," Chinese vice foreign minister Ma Zhaoxu said in an online statement after Bachelet's briefing ended.

Speaking at the end of her trip while still inside China, Bachelet framed her visit as a chance for her to speak with "candor" to Chinese authorities as well as civil society groups and academics.

The trip was the first to China by the UN's top rights envoy in 17 years and comes after painstaking negotiations over the conditions of her visit.