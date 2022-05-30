China fails to ink security pact with Pacific nations

China wants to radically increase its involvement in the security, economy, and politics of the south Pacific

Talks between China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi and 10 Pacific Island nations failed to reach an agreement on a wide-ranging security deal Monday, after sharp warnings the proposal would push the region into "Beijing's orbit.”

A virtual summit of leaders and foreign ministers was expected to discuss proposals to radically increase China's involvement in the security, economy, and politics of the south Pacific.

But the effort appeared to fall short after some regional leaders voiced deep concern.

"As always, we put consensus first," co-host and Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama said after the meeting, indicating that broad agreement would be needed before inking any "new regional agreements.”

Wang is in the Fijian capital Suva as part of a 10-day diplomatic blitz, as Beijing jostles with Washington and its allies over influence in the strategically vital Pacific.

Ahead of his visit, China proposed a pact that would see Beijing train Pacific Island police, become involved in cybersecurity, expand political ties, conduct sensitive marine mapping, and gain greater access to natural resources on land and in the water.

As an enticement, Beijing offered millions of dollars in financial assistance, the prospect of a China-Pacific Islands free trade agreement, and access to China's vast market of 1.4 billion people.

In a letter to other regional leaders, President of the Federated States of Micronesia David Panuelo warned the proposed agreement was "disingenuous" and would "ensure Chinese influence in government" and "economic control" of key industries.