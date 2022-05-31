'We look forward to closer and deeper Taiwan-US cooperation on matters of regional security'

The United States is planning on “cooperation” between its National Guard and Taiwan’s military, according to a Tuesday statement by Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen.

If confirmed, such a move would deepen security ties between the two nations in the face of what Taipei complains is a rising threat from China.

On Monday, Taiwan’s defense ministry said China made its second-largest incursion of the year into its air defense zone, reporting 30 jets entering the area.

The US is Chinese-claimed Taiwan’s most important international supporter and arms supplier, despite the lack of formal diplomatic ties.

In recent years, Beijing began sending large sorties into Taiwan's defense zone to signal dissatisfaction, and to keep Taipei's aging fighter fleet regularly stressed.

China’s military said last week that it also recently conducted an exercise around Taiwan as a “solemn warning” against its “collusion” with Washington.

That came after US President Joe Biden angered Beijing by appearing to signal a change in a policy of “strategic ambiguity” on Taiwan by saying that Washington would get involved militarily if China were to attack the island.

After meeting with US Senator Tammy Duckworth in Taipei, Tsai said the “US Department of Defense is now proactively planning cooperation between the US National Guard and Taiwan's defense forces.”

"We look forward to closer and deeper Taiwan-US cooperation on matters of regional security," she added.