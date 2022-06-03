Mystery surrounds weapons used on villages by Indonesian spies

'It's clear-cut that these mortars... were used in civilian areas. This is a breach of humanitarian law'

Some 2,500 mortar shells from Serbia bought for Indonesia’s spy agency last year were converted to be air-dropped, and some were used in attacks on villages last year, according to an arms monitoring group.

The alleged acquisition by Indonesia’s intelligence agency – known as BIN – was not disclosed to that state’s parliamentary committee that approves its budget, three members told Reuters.

Conflict Armament Research (CAR), a London-based monitoring group, said the mortar rounds were manufactured by Serbia’s state-owned arms-maker Krusikand later modified to be dropped from the air rather than from mortar tube.

It said the 81mm mortar rounds were used in attacks in October 2021 on eight villages in Papua, an Indonesian province where a decades-long campaign by armed separatists is raging.

BIN and Indonesia’s Defense Ministry did not respond to requests for comment.

The parliament oversight committee will hold a closed hearing next week with BIN where the weapons purchase will be discussed, a committee member said.

Tubagus Hasanuddin, a former general and committee member, said BIN can acquire small arms for its agents for self-defense, but that military-grade weapons “must be for education or training purposes and not for combat.”

While no one was killed in the shelling, homes and several churches were burned down, according to a witness and investigators.

"It's clear-cut that these mortars are offensive weapons that were used in civilian areas," said Jim Elmslie, who submitted CAR's report to the UN Human Rights Office of the High Commissioner in April.

"This is a breach of humanitarian law."