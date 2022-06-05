North Korea fires eight ballistic missiles, Seoul says

Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said the simultaneous test-firing from multiple locations was 'unusual'

North Korea fired eight short-range ballistic missiles toward the sea off its east coast on Sunday, likely its most extensive single test, a day after South Korea and the United States ended joint military drills.

"Our military detected eight short-range ballistic missiles fired by North Korea," Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

They said that the missiles were launched from multiple locations over 30 minutes, including Sunan in the capital Pyongyang, Tongchang-ri in North Pyongan province, and Hamhung in South Hamgyong province.

Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said the simultaneous test-firing from multiple locations was "unusual."

"This is absolutely unacceptable," he added.

Analysts say the volley of missile launches Sunday - one of nearly 20 weapons tests by Pyongyang so far this year - is a pointed message for Seoul and Washington.

"It shows North Korea's intention to neutralize the missile defense system of South Korea and the United States with multiple simultaneous attacks during an emergency," said Cheong Seong-jang, a researcher at the Sejong Institute.

The move comes barely a day after South Korea and the United States wrapped up large-scale, three-day exercises.

Pyongyang has long protested against the joint exercises, calling them rehearsals for invasion.

"The exercise consolidated the two countries' determination to sternly respond to any North Korean provocations while demonstrating the US commitment to provide extended deterrence," Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.