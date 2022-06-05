Bangladesh port depot fire kills 49, injures 300

Residents said that explosions had shaken the neighborhood and shattered windows in nearby buildings

At least 49 people died, and hundreds were injured after a fire sparked a vast chemical explosion at a shipping container depot in Bangladesh, officials said on Sunday.

The toll was expected to rise, with some of the over 300 people injured in severe condition. At the same time, volunteers reported more bodies inside the smoldering, wreckage-strewn facility.

The fire started late Saturday at the depot in Sitakunda, which stores around 4,000 containers, filled with garments destined for Western retailers. The facility is about 25 miles from the major southern port of Chittagong.

Chemical-filled containers were still exploding on Sunday as firefighters attempted to douse the fire, and officials said the army had joined the mission. Drone footage showed thick columns of smoke and rows of burnt-out containers.

Residents said that explosions had shaken the neighborhood and shattered windows in nearby buildings.

The death toll could rise as some of the injured are in critical condition, and rescue operations are continuing, said Chittagong civil surgeon Mohammed Elias Hossain. The injured included firefighters and police officers, he said.

He said all doctors in the district had been called in to help tackle the situation while social media was flooded with appeals for emergency blood donations.

Hossain added that five firefighters had died, and at least 50 others were injured, including 10 police officers.

Witnesses said that hundreds of distraught relatives rushed from one hospital to another in a frantic search for their loved ones.