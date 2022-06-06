US, South Korea respond to Pyongyang with missile launch

Joint missile launch matched North Korea’s eight rockets launched earlier

South Korea and the US responded on Monday to North Korean missile tests with their own missile launched, according to the South Korean Yonhap news agency.

Seoul and the United States fired eight ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan, responding to a North Korean launch of the same amount of missiles the day before. The volley of missiles lasted for 10 minutes in the morning.

"The South Korea-US combined firing of the ground-to-ground missiles demonstrated the capability and posture to launch immediate precision strikes on the origins of provocations and their command and support forces," the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

"Our military strongly condemns the North's series of ballistic missile provocations and seriously urges it to immediately stop acts that raise military tensions on the peninsula and add to security concerns.”

South Korea and the US launched several ballistic missiles on May 25, in the first joint launch since 2017. In contrast, North Korea’s launch Sunday was the 22nd this year, Yonhap reported.