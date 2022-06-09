US approves $120m sale to maintain Taiwanese warships

The deal is said to help Taiwan protect itself against China’s aggression

The United States approved a $120 million sale of spare and repair parts for warships to help Taiwan ensure its combat readiness in the face of China’s intensified military presence near the island.

According to Reuters, the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) issued a statement saying it provided Congress with the required certification following the State Department's approval of the sale, which was requested by Taiwan.

"The proposed sale will contribute to the sustainment of the recipient's surface vessel fleet, enhancing its ability to meet current and future threats," the DSCA said.

Most of Taiwan's warships are made and designed in the US. The unclassified parts for ships and logistical technical assistance are said to be sourced from "approved US Navy vendors and/or US Navy stock."

The deal is expected to come into effect within one month, according to Taiwan’s defense ministry.

"In view of the recent frequent activities of Chinese warships in the sea and airspace around our country, the ship parts that the United States has agreed to sell will help maintain the proper equipment and consumption of our naval ships and meet the actual needs of combat readiness tasks," the ministry said.

Earlier in May, US President Joe Biden said his country would defend Taiwan militarily in case of a Chinese invasion, as Beijing has recently intensified its military presence near the island by conducting regular drills and navy missions.