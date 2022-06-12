China develops nuclear arsenal for ‘self-defense’ - Defense minister

Beijing claims ‘impressive progress’ made in developing nuclear capabilities

China made “impressive progress” in developing new nuclear weapons but will never use them first, the country’s defense minister Wei Fenghe said on Sunday.

The official told delegates at the Shangri-La Dialogue security summit that the main goal of the Chinese nuclear programme that has been developing over the last five decades was to prevent nuclear war.

“China’s policy is consistent. We use it for self defense. We will not be the first to use nuclear (weapons),” the minister said in response to last year’s reports about over 100 new nuclear missiles constructed in China.

“We developed nuclear capabilities to protect the hard work of the Chinese people and protect our people from the scourge of the nuclear warfare,” he added.

Fenghe also commented on the soaring tensions with the US over Taiwan. China’s defense chief said Beijing will “fight to the very end” against the island’s independence. The statement came after US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in his speech to the Shangri-La Dialogue denounced China for “destabilizing” military activity near Taiwan.

China’s defense minister responded by saying Beijing had “no choice” and warned against further attempts to separate Taiwan from China. “No one should underestimate the resolve and ability of the Chinese armed forces to safeguard its territorial integrity,” he said.

Earlier in May, US President Joe Biden committed to defending Taiwan militarily in case of Chinese aggression, as Beijing has been increasing its military aircraft incursions into the island's air defense identification zone.