India: Arrests, house demolitions over anti-Islam unrest

Authorities in India’s Uttar Pradesh state are stepping up efforts to curb unrest over anti-Islamic comments by ruling party figures, arresting and demolishing houses of people accused of involvement in riots.

Muslims took to the streets across India in recent weeks to protest derogatory remarks about Islam’s Prophet Muhammad by members of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Clashes broke out between Muslims and Hindus, and in some cases, between protesters and police in several areas.

Police in Uttar Pradesh arrested more than 300 people in connection with the unrest. In Indian Kashmir, police arrested a youth for posting a video threatening to behead the ruling party's former spokeswoman who made some of the remarks, officials said.

Some in India’s minority Muslim community see the comments as the latest instance of pressure and humiliation under BJP rule on issues ranging from freedom of worship to the wearing of hijab head scarves.

In response to the remarks, the BJP suspended its spokeswoman Nupur Sharma and expelled another leader, Naveen Kumar Jindal.

Police filed cases against the two, and Muslim groups demanded their arrest, while some hardline Hindu groups labeled them as brave and nationalist politicians.

The remarks also sparked a diplomatic row with several Muslim countries. Last week, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates – key trade partners of India – lodged diplomatic protests to demand an apology from Modi’s government.