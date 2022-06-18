Dozens dead, millions stranded as floods hit Bangladesh, India

Floods are a regular menace to millions of people in low-lying Bangladesh

Monsoon storms in Bangladesh and India killed at least 41 people and unleashed devastating floods that left millions of others stranded, officials said Saturday.

Floods are a regular menace to millions of people in low-lying Bangladesh, but experts say climate change is increasing their frequency, ferocity, and unpredictability.

Relentless downpours over the past week engulfed vast stretches of Bangladesh's northeast, with troops deployed to evacuate households cut off from neighboring communities. Schools were turned into relief shelters to house entire villages inundated in a matter of hours by rivers that suddenly burst their banks.

"The whole village went underwater by early Friday and we all got stranded," said Lokman, whose family lives in Companiganj village.

"After waiting a whole day on the roof of our home, a neighbor rescued us with a makeshift boat. My mother said she has never seen such floods in her entire life," the 23-year-old added.

Lightning triggered by the storms killed at least 21 people around the South Asian nation since Friday afternoon, police officials told AFP. Among them were three children aged between 12 and 14 who were struck by lightning in the rural town of Nandail, said local police chief Mizanur Rahman.

Another four people died when landslides hit their hillside homes in the port city of Chittagong, police inspector Nurul Islam said.

At least 16 people were killed since Thursday in India's remote Meghalaya, the state's chief minister Conrad Sangma wrote on Twitter, after landslides and surging rivers that submerged roads.

Next door in Assam state, more than 1.8 million people have been affected by floods after five days of incessant downpours.