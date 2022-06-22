Many casualties reported as earthquake shakes Afghanistan, Pakistan

More than 250 people killed, over 150 injured in magnitude 6.1 earthquake

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 shook parts of densely populated Afghanistan and Pakistan early Wednesday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

A local government official told the BBC that more than 250 people were killed in the country's eastern Paktika province and more than 150 injured, with the death toll likely to rise.

Afghanistan’s state-run news agency Bakhtar reported earlier that at least 155 people were killed in Paktika province.

The quake struck about 27 miles from the city of Khost in southeastern Afghanistan at a depth of 31 miles, according to the USGS.

The head of the Taliban administration's natural disaster ministry, Mohammad Nassim Haqqani, said they would provide an update once they had completed further investigation but believed there were casualties.

"According to the information, the number of earthquake victims so far in the provinces of Paktika and Khost has reached 255 dead and 500 injured," tweeted government spokesman Mohammad Naeem.

Yaqub Manzor, a tribal leader from Paktika province, said survivors were mobilising to help those affected.

"The local markets are closed and all the people have rushed to the affected areas," he told AFP by telephone.

Even before the Taliban takeover Afghanistan's emergency response teams were stretched to deal with the natural disasters that frequently struck the country.

But with only a handful of airworthy planes and helicopters, an immediate response is often limited.

Afghanistan is frequently hit by earthquakes -- especially in the Hindu Kush mountain range, which lies near the junction of the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates.

Bakhtar News Agency also reported that rescuers were arriving by helicopter.