Communist party official says Beijing's zero-Covid policy may last five years

Measures include mandatory testing and travel bans

A post notice issued by a Communist party official on Monday suggested that the zero-Covid policy, including mandatory testing and travel bans, may be in place for the next five years.

The notice was first posted by Beijing Daily and was attributed to the city’s secretary of the Chinese Communist party, Cai Qi. The text was later distributed by other state media and spread across social media.

“In the next five years, Beijing will unremittingly grasp the normalization of epidemic prevention and control,” the notice was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

The statement suggested continuation of strict residential inspections, as well as “normalization” of regular testing, and management of entry and exit to the city. It also promised to improve Beijing’s emergency response system aimed at avoiding circulation of the virus via “isolation, management and control.”

However, the reference to a five-year period was later removed from local online publications and a related hashtag disappeared from a popular social media platform. It received over 1 million views and numerous comments before the removal with Beijing’s residents voicing concerns about the announcement.

Earlier in June, Chinese media were reportedly ordered to refrain from using the term lockdown when referring to Covid-19 restrictions in Shanghai. The news came shortly after the World Health Organization denounced China’s zero-Covid strategy calling it not sustainable.

Beijing’s strict lockdown measures that trapped most of Shanghai’s 25 million residents at homes for weeks, sparked domestic protests and international criticism.