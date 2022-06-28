Rights activists condemn ‘unlawful’ arrest of Muslim journalist who criticized India’s PM

Mohammed Zubair drew attention to rising marginalization of India's Muslim minority

Rights activists and journalists on Tuesday condemned the "unlawful" arrest of Mohammed Zubair, the co-founder of a top fact-checking website in India, Alt News, who was detained on Monday.

Zubair, who is known as a vocal critic of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was questioned and later detained by Delhi police for allegedly insulting Hindu religious beliefs in a 2018 Twitter post.

A Delhi court ordered the journalist to be held for four more days for further interrogation.

The journalist regularly tweeted on rising marginalization of the Muslim minority in the country and drew attention to incendiary remarks about the Prophet Mohammed recently made by a spokesperson for Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The incident sparked widespread protests across the Islamic world earlier in June.

Amnesty International said India was "targeting" Zubair for his "crucial work" combating disinformation and calling out discrimination against minorities. Amnesty's India board chair Aakar Patel said the arrest "shows the dangers facing human rights defenders in India have reached a crisis point."

Zubair faced several legal cases over the years that supporters have dismissed as politically motivated attempts to silence him. The Editors Guild of India also condemned the arrest, describing Zubair's work as "countering disinformation campaigns in a very objective and factual manner."

Alt News's other co-founder, Pratik Sinha, said on Twitter no notice was given to Zubair before his arrest. Local media on Tuesday showed a remand copy, claiming that Zubair was served notice to join the investigation, but "refused.” Sinha denounced the reports tweeting that “Zubair's lawyers haven't been provided the copy despite multiple requests to the concerned police personnel.”

Sinha also denied allegations made by the state media that Zubair received over $63,000 in his account in the last three months.

“All the money that Alt News receives goes to the organization's bank and not any individuals. The bank statement of Zubair's personal account of which I have a copy debunks this falsehood,” he wrote.

Earlier Tuesday, India directed Twitter to locally censor accounts and dozens of posts, including some referencing a report that mentioned the country's declining internet freedoms, according to AFP.