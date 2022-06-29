Charges under the blasphemy law are punishable by up to five years in jail

Six employees of a Jakarta bar and restaurant chain Holywings face blasphemy charges for offering free drinks to visitors named Muhammed or Maria.

In a promotion post, which was later deleted from social media, the bar offered a free bottle of gin every Thursday for men named Muhammed and women named Maria, CNN reported. Earlier on Tuesday, 12 chain’s outlets in the Indonesian capital were closed down as the chain was stripped of its operating permit after a police investigation was launched following complaints from religious groups.

The chain issued an apology for the promotion, which it said was created without the knowledge of management. Nevertheless, the workers were charged both under the blasphemy law punishable by up to five years in jail and a blasphemy provision of the internet law, which sees a maximum of 10 years in prison.

Indonesia is the world’s biggest Muslim-majority country with very strict blasphemy laws mostly used against those deemed to have insulted Islam. Andreas Harsono, Indonesia researcher at Human Rights Watch, commented on the situation by saying the country's legislation was becoming "increasingly dangerous."

"These six individuals just made an alcohol promotion, maybe ridiculous in this increasingly Islamic country, but no crime at all according to international standards," he was quoted as saying.

Indonesia has jailed over 150 people, mostly from religious minorities, since the blasphemy law was passed in 1965, according to Human Rights Watch data.