China urges US to stop sanctions on companies allegedly supporting Russia

Joe Biden’s administration added five Chinese firms to a trade blacklist

Beijing opposes Washington’s sanctions against Chinese companies accused of supporting Russia and will take steps to protect them, the country’s commerce ministry said on Thursday.

China hopes the United States will correct its wrongdoings immediately and stop cracking down on Chinese firms, the ministry spokesperson Shu Jueting was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Earlier on Tuesday, US President Joe Biden’s administration added five Chinese firms to a trade blacklist. The companies allegedly support Russia’s military and defense complex.

The move came following Washington’s announcement of new sanctions against Moscow targeting Russia’s defense industry, as was agreed by G7 leaders.

The US Treasury Department said in a statement that new restrictions would “strike at the heart of Russia’s ability to develop and deploy weapons and technology used for Vladimir Putin’s brutal war of aggression against Ukraine.”

Earlier in June, the US Treasury Department also blacklisted several Chinese companies based in Hong Kong that were said to be helping export Iran’s petrochemicals.