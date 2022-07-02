New Zealand designates Proud Boys, The Base as terrorist groups

The groups join 18 others – including the Islamic State – that are designated as official terrorist groups

New Zealand’s government on Thursday declared the US-based, far-right groups the Proud Boys and The Base as terrorist organizations.

The groups join 18 others – including the Islamic State – that have been given an official terrorist designation, making it illegal in New Zealand to fund, recruit, or participate in them, AP News reported.

Authorities are also obligated to take action against them.

The US groups are not known to be active in New Zealand, however, concerns over far-right threats in the south Pacific nation peaked after a white supremacist killed 51 Muslim worshippers at two mosques in 2019.

In the United States, the State Department only lists foreign groups as terrorist entities. But last year the Proud Boys group was given the designation in Canada, while The Base was previously declared a terrorist group in the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia.

In a published explanation, New Zealand authorities said the Proud Boys’ involvement in the violent attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, amounted to an act of terrorism, according to AP News.

They argued that the Proud Boys and its leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio have a history of using street rallies and social media to intimidate opponents and recruit young men through violent demonstrations, adding that the group outs up smoke screens to hide its extremism.

In making its case against The Base, they said a key goal of the group was to “train a cadre of extremists capable of accelerationist violence.”