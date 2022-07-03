Sri Lanka grinds to a halt as fuel reserves shrink

Sri Lanka only has 12,774 tons of diesel and 4,061 tons of petrol left in its government reserves

Sri Lanka has less than a day's worth of fuel left, the energy minister said Sunday, with public transport grinding to a halt as the country's economic crisis deepened.

Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera said new fuel shipments were being lined up. Still, the country is struggling to raise enough funds to pay as the central bank can supply only about $125 million.

The country of 22 million people cannot pay for essential imports of food items, fertilizer, medicines and fuel due to a severe dollar crunch.

"The next petrol shipment is expected between the 22nd and 23rd (of July)," Wijesekera told reporters in the commercial capital of Colombo.

"We have contacted other suppliers, but we can't confirm any new supplies before the 22nd."

Sri Lanka only has 12,774 tons of diesel and 4,061 tons of petrol left in its government reserves, he told reporters, according to Reuters.

AFP A member of Sri Lankan security personnel stands guard outside a fuel station that ran out of gasoline in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on June 27, 2022.

Last week, faced with severely limited diesel and petrol stocks, Sri Lanka closed schools, asked public employees to work from home and restricted government fuel supplies to essential services.

The minister said the country would have to attempt to raise funds from the open market and seek more flexible supplier payment options.

International Monetary Fund (IMF) officials will continue to hold talks with Sri Lanka for a possible $3 billion bailout package, the global lender said last week after wrapping up a 10-day visit to Colombo.

However, immediate release of funds from the IMF is unlikely because the country first has to get its debt on a sustainable path.