China touts Afghan trade, investment plans after quake

The earthquake in Afghanistan highlighted the humanitarian consequences of Western sanctions on the Taliban

China’s envoy to Afghanistan touted trade and investment plans for the Islamic emirate on Tuesday, a public endorsement for doing business in the Taliban-ruled country after an earthquake highlighted the humanitarian consequences of Western sanctions.

At a rare press conference alongside the Taliban administration’s disaster management minister, Ambassador Wang Yu announced $8 million in aid for relief from the June 22 quake that left more than 1,000 people dead.

"Besides emergency humanitarian aid, after the political changes last year and after the earthquake, we also have long-term economic reconstruction plans," Wang said.

The priority will be trade, followed by investment, as well as agriculture, he noted.

No country has formally recognized the Taliban, who seized power last year after the United States and its allies abruptly withdrew troops following 20 years of war.

Western leaders say the sanctions – which include billions of dollars in Afghan reserves frozen – can be lifted only if the militants meet human rights conditions, such as public life participation for women and girls.

Some aid agencies claimed that sanctions curtailed their ability to assist after last month’s natural disaster.

China, which shares a remote border with Afghanistan and derives influence among its neighbors via its “Belt and Road” investment initiative, has consistently called for sanctions to be lifted.

"China always thinks that money belongs to the Afghan people… China has always called on the international community… for the release of the funds,” said Wang.

He added that negotiations were underway for two major mining projects. Afghanistan's largely untapped mineral reserves include large deposits of iron ore and copper.