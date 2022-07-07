MI5, FBI warn of Chinese 'long-term threat'

China 'is interested in our democratic, media, and legal systems... to use them for its gain'

The heads of the British Security Service (MI5) and Washington’s Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) warned Wednesday about China's commercial espionage thrust in the West, in a rare joint address in London.

Speaking to an audience of officials and business executives, MI5 Director-General Ken McCallum and FBI Director Chris Wray said the threat from Chinese spies is paramount in both countries and only continues to grow.

McCallum said MI5 – the British domestic intelligence service – sharply expanded its China-focused operations: "Today we're running seven times as many investigations as we were in 2018.”

Wray said that the Chinese government "poses the biggest long-term threat" to economic and national security for the UK, the US, and allies in Europe and elsewhere.

China is "set on stealing your technology, whatever it is that makes your industry tick, and using it to undercut your business and dominate your market," he told the crowd of business officials.

McCallum went on to note that while focusing on China, MI5 would also maintain a “significant effort against Russian and Iranian covert threats.”

The two also warned that a Chinese invasion of Taiwan – which Beijing views as its territory – would cause a massive disruption to global commerce and industry, and urged businesses to report possible threats.

"The Chinese Communist Party is interested in our democratic, media, and legal systems. Not to emulate them, sadly, but to use them for its gain," said McCallum.

Beijing rejected the accusations, describing them as "completely groundless.”

"They spread all kinds of lies about China in order to smear China's political system, stoke anti-China and exclusion sentiment, and divert public attention in order to cover up their own infamous deeds,” the spokesperson of the Chinese embassy in Britain said.