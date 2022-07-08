Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe shot

Abe first took office in 2006 as Japan’s youngest prime minister since World War Two

Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe was taken to the hospital on Friday after being shot from behind while delivering a speech.

Shots were heard, and a white puff of smoke was seen as Abe made a campaign stump speech outside a train station in the western city of Nara, public broadcaster NHK said.

The government confirmed the shooting.

“Former prime minister Abe was shot at around 11:30 a.m. in Nara. One man, believed to be the shooter, has been taken into custody. The condition of former prime minister Abe is currently unknown,” chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters.

Abe served two terms as prime minister to become Japan's longest-serving premier before stepping down in 2020, citing ill health.

But he has remained a dominant presence over the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) party, controlling one of its significant factions.

Abe first took office in 2006 as Japan’s youngest prime minister since World War Two. After a year plagued by political scandals, voter outrage at lost pension records, and an election defeat for his ruling party, Abe quit.

He became prime minister again in 2012.

Abe is best known for his signature “Abenomics” policy featuring bold monetary easing and fiscal spending.

He also bolstered defense spending after years of declines and expanded the military’s ability to project power abroad.

In a historic shift in 2014, his government reinterpreted the postwar, pacifist constitution to allow troops to fight overseas for the first time since World War Two.

The following year, legislation ended a ban on exercising the right of collective self-defense or defending a friendly country under attack.