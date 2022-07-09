Japan mourns assassination of ex-PM Shinzo Abe

The suspected murderer told police he believed Abe was linked to a religious group that ruined his family

A steady stream of mourners on Saturday visited the scene of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe’s assassination the day prior in the city of Nara, an unusual act of political violence that shocked the world.

Japan’s longest-serving modern leader was gunned down while making a campaign speech by a 41-year-old man, in a deed decried by the political sphere as an attack on democracy itself.

"I'm just shocked that this kind of thing happened in Nara," Natsumi Niwa, a 50-year-old housewife, said after offering flowers with her 10-year-old son near the scene of the killing at a downtown train station.

Abe – a conservative and architect of the "Abenomics" policies aimed at reflating the Japanese economy – inspired the name of her son, Masakuni, with his rallying cry of Japan as a "beautiful nation.” Niwa said. "Kuni" means nation in Japanese.

Hundreds of people queued to lay flowers at a table featuring a photo of Abe giving a speech.

A night vigil is set to be held on Monday, with Abe’s funeral scheduled for Tuesday, attended by close friends, according to Japanese media.

Police are scrambling to establish details of the motive and method of Abe's killer.

Tetsuya Yamagami, tackled and arrested immediately after the attack, told police he believed Abe was linked to a religious group he blamed for ruining his mother financially and breaking up the family, local media reported, citing police sources.