Sri Lanka leader flees as protesters storm palace

'We have told Gota... to go home but he is still clinging onto power. We will not stop until he listens to us'

Thousands of protesters in Sri Lanka's commercial capital Colombo broke through police barricades and stormed the president's official residence on Saturday in one of the largest anti-government marches in the crisis-hit country this year.

Beleaguered President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled his official residence before protesters gathered to demand his resignation, a top defense source said, adding that troops fired in the air to prevent angry crowds from overrunning the President's Palace.

Sirasa TV, a private broadcaster, showed crowds entering the once tightly-guarded residence.

The island of 22 million people is struggling under a severe foreign exchange shortage that has limited essential imports of fuel, food, and medicine, plunging it into the worst financial turmoil in seven decades.

Many blame the country's decline on Rajapaksa, and largely peaceful protests since March have demanded his resignation.

Huge crowds poured into the capital for Saturday’s demonstration, the latest expression of unrest sparked by the island nation's unprecedented economic crisis. Thousands of anti-government protesters ignored a stay-home order and even forced railway authorities to operate trains to take them to Colombo for Saturday's rally, according to officials.

Sampath Perera, a 37-year-old fisherman took an overcrowded bus from the seaside town of Negombo 30 miles north of Colombo, to join the protest.

"We have told [Rajapaksa] over and over again to go home but he is still clinging onto power. We will not stop until he listens to us," Perera said.

He is among the millions squeezed by chronic fuel shortages and inflation that hit over 54 percent in June.