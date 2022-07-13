'That's what we said, don’t mess with us,' protestors chant in front of the prime minister's office

Hundreds of protestors stormed the Sri Lankan prime minister’s office in the capital of Colombo on Wednesday.

They waved national flags as they celebrated their occupation of the official building, with many protestors standing on chairs and desks, chanting “that's what we said, don’t mess with us,” the BBC reported.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1547175265301831680 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

In a response to the many protestors, the country’s Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said in a televised speech that he demanded the military “do whatever is necessary to restore order," the British news channel reported.

Also, he urged the protestors to leave his office and other state buildings and cooperate with the authorities.

"We can't tear up our constitution. We can't allow fascists to take over. We must end this fascist threat to democracy," he said, declaring a nationwide state of emergency and imposing a curfew to counter the swelling protests.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1547156032832536583 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Earlier on Wednesday, Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country, flying to the Maldives, in a probable prelude to his resignation after months of widespread protests against the country's worst-ever economic crisis.

Rajapaksa promised at the weekend to resign on Wednesday and clear the way for a "peaceful transition of power" after fleeing his official residence in Colombo just before tens of thousands of protesters overran it on Saturday.

While Rajapaksa has taken shelter in the Maldives, Wickremesinghe was on Wednesday appointed as acting president.

However, the protestors demanded Wickremesinghe resign too, CNN reported.

“We want to caution President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, prime minister, and this entire government that 13th is the last day for you to be in power,” Father Jeevantha Peiris, a protest organizer, said on Tuesday according to the news channel.