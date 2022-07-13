Fukushima: Japanese court orders execs to pay $95b in damages

'We are aware that this sum is far beyond their ability to pay,' a lawyer for the shareholders says

A Japanese court found four former Tepco executives guilty of the Fukushima nuclear disaster in 2011, ordering them to pay the damages of $95 billion to the operator of the nuclear power plant.

This decision was the culmination of legal proceedings launched in 2012 by shareholders of Tepco, the operator of the Fukushima Daiichi power plant, devastated by a huge tsunami on March 11, 2011.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1547157297742364672 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

As they left the court, plaintiffs held up banners reading: "Accepted liability" and "Shareholders won."

The damages ordered by the court total more than 13.3 trillion yen, or 95 billion dollars, a record for a civil lawsuit in Japan, according to the plaintiffs' lawyers.

"We are aware that this sum is far beyond their ability to pay," Hiroyuki Kawai, a lawyer for the shareholders, agreed at a press conference, expecting the former leaders of Tepco to pay what their personal means would allow them.

The justice explained that this astronomical amount should be paid to Tepco to meet its costs of dismantling the plant, decontaminating the soil, and storing radioactive waste and debris, as well as the compensation to be paid to the inhabitants affected by the nuclear accident.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1098511419719315456 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The shareholders were not seeking compensation for themselves directly but for Tepco, of which they hold part of the capital.

The judge considered that "the sense of safety and responsibility required for an operator of a nuclear activity was fundamentally lacking," according to the Japanese public television channel NHK.

Shareholders argued that the disaster could have been avoided if Tepco executives had heeded reports advocating preventive measures against a tidal wave, such as building levees and installing electricity systems at higher altitudes of the plant, located on the edge of the Pacific Ocean in the northeast of Japan.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1546146391252238336 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Three of the plant's six reactors – units 1, 2 and 3 – were in service when the tsunami, following a powerful undersea earthquake, swept through. Their cooling systems failed when waves flooded the backup generators, causing the cores of all three reactors to melt.

Hydrogen explosions also occurred in reactors 1, 3, and 4, causing great damage. The decontamination and dismantling work on the plant is expected to take several more decades.