North Korea recognizes breakaway of Russia's proxies in east Ukraine

The move makes North Korea the third country after Russia and Syria to recognize the two breakaway entities

On Wednesday, North Korea recognized two Russian-backed breakaway "people's republics" in eastern Ukraine as independent states.

The move makes North Korea the third country after Russia and Syria to recognize the two breakaway entities, the Donetsk (DPR) and Luhansk People's Republics, in Ukraine's Donbas region.

DPR leader Denis Pushilin said on his Telegram channel he hoped for "fruitful cooperation" and increased trade with North Korea, an isolated, nuclear-armed state more than 4,000 miles away.

North Korea's Embassy in Moscow confirmed it had recognized the independence of both entities on Wednesday, Russia's TASS news agency later reported.

Ukraine immediately severed relations with Pyongyang over the move.

The recognition was welcomed by some Donetsk residents living in the self-proclaimed "republic."

"Of course I'm happy," said Olga, who declined to give her surname, to Reuters. "Let more recognize us so that everybody knows we're here."

Anastasia, who also declined to give her surname, told Reuters the more countries that recognized the entities, the less chance Kyiv had of recapturing control of territory seized by the Russian-backed separatists and Russian armed forces.

"Step by step, we are joining the world stage," she said.

Russia, which has backed the regions since 2014, recognized them on the eve of its invasion of Ukraine in a move condemned by Kyiv and the West as illegal.