Sri Lankan opposition leader drops out of presidential race

Sri Lankan opposition leader Sajith Premadasa announced on Tuesday he dropped out of the race to become president of the crisis-hit nation.

He promised to support a rival candidate set to take on acting president Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Students and other groups planned a mass protest against Wickremesinghe's bid for president, as lawmakers gathered in parliament to finalize candidates for the role ahead of a Wednesday vote.

Protesters see Wickremesinghe as an ally of former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

"For the greater good of my country that I love and the people I cherish, I hereby withdraw my candidacy for the position of president," Premadasa said on Twitter.

He said his Samagi Jana Balawegaya party and "our alliance and our opposition partners will work hard towards making" Dullas Alahapperuma the winner.

Former journalist Alahapperuma, a ruling party lawmaker who has long operated in the shadows of the powerful Rajapaksa family that dominated the country's politics for decades, is seen as more acceptable to the protesters than Wickremesinghe.

Six-time prime minister Wickremesinghe took over as acting president last week after an uprising against rocketing prices and food and fuel shortages forced Rajapaksa to resign and flee to Singapore.

Another presidential contestant is Anura Kumara Dissanayaka, the leader of the left-wing Janatha Vimukti Peramuna party.

The next president will complete Rajapaksa's term, which was scheduled to end in 2024.