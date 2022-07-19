China tries to stop UN human rights chief from releasing Xinjiang report - media

'We strongly urge Madame High Commissioner not to publish such an assessment'

Beijing asked the United Nations High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet not to release a report on human rights violations against Uyghurs minority in the province of Xinjiang, according to a document obtained by journalists.

A letter seen by Reuters and confirmed by diplomats from three countries, who are said to have received it, indicates China’s “great concern” about the report and seeks to prevent it from being released.

Bachelet went to China in May and faced strong criticism from human rights groups for not launching an official investigation into Uyghurs' abuses. She has later announced her decision to not run for a second term but promised to release a long-awaited report on the situation in Xinjiang before leaving the office in August.

“The assessment (on Xinjiang), if published, will intensify politicization and bloc confrontation in the area of human rights, undermine the credibility of the OHCHR (Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights) and harm the cooperation between OHCHR and member states,” the letter was quoted as saying.

“We strongly urge Madame High Commissioner not to publish such an assessment,” it added.

Earlier in May, a media investigation of leaked data from the so-called “re-education camps” in Xinjiang revealed thousands of police images proving that Uyghur detainees suffered from physical abuse and unlawful imprisonment.

Over 1 million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities are estimated to be held in detention centers and prisons built across the Xinjiang region since 2017. The United States labelled China's actions in Xinjiang a "genocide" and "crimes against humanity."