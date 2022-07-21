Biden, China's Xi Jinping to speak 'within the next 10 days'

The US says high-level engagement with China is vital to keeping the complex relationship stable

US President Joe Biden plans to speak with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, by the end of the month, he said on Thursday.

"I think I'll be talking to President Xi within the next ten days," Biden told reporters as he returned from a climate-related trip to Massachusetts.

Biden and Xi's call would be the first between the two in four months, coming as tensions mount over the status of Taiwan.

The United States calls China its main strategic rival and says high-level engagement is vital to keeping the complex relationship stable and preventing it from veering inadvertently into conflict.

While speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Biden appeared to cast doubt on a trip reportedly planned by House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to visit Taiwan next month.

"I think that the military thinks it's not a good idea right now, but I don't know what the status of it is," Biden said, according to Reuters.

Taiwan's Foreign Ministry noted Biden's remarks and that Taiwan and the United States have good mutual trust and smooth communication channels. However, the ministry said it had not received "exact information" about Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan and has no further comment.

On Thursday, Beijing said it would respond with "forceful measures" should Pelosi visit the Chinese-claimed island and that such a visit would "seriously undermine China's sovereignty and territorial integrity."