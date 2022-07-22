ICJ to rule whether Myanmar genocide case shall proceed

A UN fact-finding mission found that a Myanmar military campaign in 2017 included 'genocidal acts'

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is expected to rule Friday on Myanmar’s objections to a genocide case over its treatment of the Muslim Rohingya minority.

Myanmar, currently ruled by a military junta that seized power in 2021, argues that Gambia – which brought the suit – has no standing to do so at the top UN court.

Gambia, which took up the cause after its then-attorney general visited the refugee camp in Bangladesh, argues that all countries have a duty to uphold the 1948 Genocide Convention.

The west African country is backed by the 57-nation Organization for Islamic Cooperation in a suit aimed at holding Myanmar accountable and preventing further bloodshed.

A separate UN fact-finding mission found that a 2017 military campaign by Myanmar that drove 730,000 Rohingya into neighboring Bangladesh included “genocidal acts.”

If ICJ judges reject Myanmar’s objections, it could pave the way for the case to be heard in full on its merits. A ruling in favor of Myanmar would end the case.

In 2020, the ICJ ordered Myanmar to protect the Rohingya from genocide, effectively establishing their right under international law as a protected minority.

However, Rohingya groups and rights activists say there are no meaningful attempts to end their systemic persecution and what Amnesty International considers a system of apartheid.

Rohingya are still denied citizenship and freedom of movement in Myanmar, while tens of thousands have been confined to squalid displacement camps for a decade.