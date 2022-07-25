Myanmar executes four democracy activists

This is the Southeast Asian nation's first execution in decades

Myanmar's military authorities executed four democracy activists accused of helping carry out "terror acts," state media said on Monday, in the Southeast Asian nation's first execution in decades.

Sentenced to death in January in a closed-door trial, the four men had been accused of helping militias to fight the army that seized power in a coup last year and unleashed a bloody crackdown on its opponents.

The four were executed for leading "brutal and inhumane terror acts," the Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper said, adding that the executions were carried out "under the prison's procedure" without saying when or how the men were killed.

Myanmar's National Unity Government (NUG), a shadow administration outlawed by the ruling military junta, condemned the reported executions.

"Extremely saddened...condemn the junta's cruelty with strongest terms if it's the case," the NUG president’s office spokesman Kyaw Zaw told Reuters via message.

"The global community must punish their cruelty."

Among those executed were democracy figure Kyaw Min Yu, better known as Jimmy, and hip-hop artist Phyo Zeya Thaw, the Global New Light of Myanmar said.

Phyo Zeya Thaw, also a former lawmaker from Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD), was arrested in November and sentenced to death in January for offenses under anti-terrorism laws.

The junta sentenced dozens of anti-coup activists to death as part of its crackdown on dissent after seizing power last year, but Myanmar had not carried out an execution for decades.