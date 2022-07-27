China says US to ‘bear consequences’ if House Speaker Pelosi visits Taiwan

'If the US pushes ahead and challenges China's bottom line... the US side will bear all the consequences'

Beijing warned Wednesday that Washington would "bear the consequences" if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan, with tensions soaring ahead of an expected phone call between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

Beijing built up criticism against the United States after reports emerged last week that Pelosi was planning to visit the self-ruled island of Taiwan in August. The potential visit is likely to dominate a phone call between Xi Jinping and Biden, which is expected to take place this week.

"We are firmly opposed to Speaker Pelosi's visit to Taiwan," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian was quoted as saying by AFP.

"If the US pushes ahead and challenges China's bottom line... the US side will bear all the consequences," he added.

Ties between the two countries deteriorated recently over issues including Taiwan, human rights, and technology sector competition.

Earlier this week Beijing warned that it was "getting ready" for a possible visit by Pelosi, which would be the first to Taiwan by a sitting US House speaker since 1997.

Pelosi’s visit is yet to be confirmed. Last week Biden said that the US military "thinks it's not a good idea right now."

Earlier on Tuesday, Taiwan held maritime war games simulating intercepting Chinese attacks. The democratic island lives under constant threat of being invaded by Beijing.

CIA chief William Burns said last week that China appeared determined to use force in Taiwan.