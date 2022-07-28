North Korea says nuclear deterrent ready against US ‘hostile acts’

Washington continues 'dangerous, illegal, hostile acts' with Seoul against Pyongyang

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un said Wednesday his country is ready to mobilize its nuclear war deterrent and counter any US military clash, and warned that South Korea was pushing toward the brink of war.

Kim made the remarks during a speech at an event to mark the 69th anniversary of the July 27 Korean War armistice, which left the two Koreas technically still at war, according to the KCNA news agency.

The confrontation with the United States, posing nuclear threats since the 1950-1953 war, required Pyongyang to achieve an “urgent historical task” of beefing up its self-defense, Kim said.

"Our armed forces are thoroughly prepared to respond to any crisis, and our nation's nuclear war deterrence is also fully ready to mobilize its absolute strength faithfully, accurately, and promptly to its mission.”

The supreme leader’s speech came after Seoul and Washington officials said North Korea completed preparations to conduct its first nuclear test since 2017.

If Pyongyang were to go ahead with the test, it would likely face stronger sanctions including measures targeting its cyberattack capabilities, South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin said.

In his speech, Kim said Washington continues “dangerous, illegal, hostile acts” with Seoul against Pyongyang, and seeks to justify its behavior by “demonizing” North Korea.

The North has long accused the US of double standards over military activities and pursuing a hostile policy towards Pyongyang, saying it hampers a restart of talks aimed at dismantling the country’s nuclear and missile programs in return for sanctions relief.