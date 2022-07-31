China's rocket falls back to Earth, Beijing does not share impact location

The rocket can rain debris over an area of more than 1,240 miles long by about 44 miles wide

A Chinese rocket fell back to Earth on Saturday with NASA saying that Beijing did not share trajectory information to predict where debris could land.

According to US Space Command, the Long March 5B rocket re-entered over the Indian Ocean at approximately 1645 GMT on Saturday, Reuters reported. The technical aspects of the reentry, including “potential debris dispersal impact location” were not specified by China.

"All spacefaring nations should follow established best practices and do their part to share this type of information in advance to allow reliable predictions of potential debris impact risk," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson was quoted as saying.

"Doing so is critical to the responsible use of space and to ensure the safety of people here on Earth," he stressed.

The rocket, which weighs nearly 48,500 lb, can rain debris over an area of more than 1,240 miles long by about 44 miles wide, according to Aerospace Corp, a nonprofit research center near Los Angeles, US. A video spreading on Malaysian social media shows suspected rocket debris.

Last week Beijing said it would track the debris but assured it posed little risk of hitting anything on the ground. The Long March 5B is China’s most powerful rocket. It was launched on July 24 to deliver a laboratory module to the new Chinese space station, which is being constructed in orbit.