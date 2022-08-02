Taiwan 'determined, capable’ to protect itself against China

Taiwan-China tensions are mounting amid news of a potential visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Taiwan’s military said Tuesday it was “determined, capable, and confident” to protect the island against increased threats by China, following reports that Chinese warplanes flew close to the median line of the sensitive Taiwan Strait.

A source briefed on the matter told Reuters that several Chinese warships were near the unofficial dividing line since Monday, adding that Taiwan dispatched aircraft to monitor the situation.

The source said both Chinese warships and aircraft “squeezed” the median line on Tuesday morning, an unusual and "very provocative" move.

Neither side’s aircraft normally cross the median line.

The source said the Chinese aircraft repeatedly conducted tactical moves of briefly “touching” the median line and circling back to the other side of the strait, while Taiwanese aircraft were on standby.

"We are meticulously preparing various plans and appropriate troops will be dispatched to respond in accordance with the regulations of emergency situation responses and the threat posed by the enemy," Taipei's Defense Ministry said in a statement.

According to the democratic island’s official central news agency, Taiwan “reinforced” its combat alertness level for the week, citing unidentified sources.

Tensions are mounting on news that US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi could potentially visit Taiwan as part of her Asian tour.

The United States said it wouldn't be intimidated by Chinese threats to never "sit idly by" if Pelosi made the trip to the self-ruled island claimed by Beijing.

China claims Taiwan as its own territory and has ramped up military and political pressure to try and force the island to accept Chinese rule, a claim rejected by Taipei.