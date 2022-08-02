US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi lands in Taiwan despite China's threats

China closed airspace above Taiwan Strait for civilian aircraft

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Taipei on Tuesday, despite China repeatedly warning Washington against her trip to Taiwan, which Beijing considers as its own territory.

China closed airspace above Taiwan Strait for civilian aircraft. Beijing also reportedly deployed SU-37 fighter jets there.

Nearly 445,000 people were watching Pelosi's plane enter Taiwanese airspace on the Flightradar tracking website 10 minutes before the landing.

Washington issued a statement stressing that the "visit to Taiwan honors America's unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan's vibrant Democracy."

"Our visit is one of several Congressional delegations to Taiwan - and it in no way contradicts longstanding United States policy, guided by the Taiwan Relations Act of 1979, the US-China Joint Communiques and the Six Assurances. The United States continues to oppose unilateral efforts to change the status quo," the statement said.

Earlier on Tuesday, China warned that the United States will "pay the price" if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan during her Asia trip, according to AFP.

"The US side will bear the responsibility and pay the price for undermining China's sovereign security interests," foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying was quoted as saying during a regular press briefing in Beijing.

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi said "the US breach of faith on the Taiwan issue is despicable" in comments published on his ministry's website Tuesday that did not specifically mention Pelosi.

Last week, in a call with US President Joe Biden, Chinese leader Xi Jinping also warned that Washington was "playing with fire" on Taiwan. China claims democratic self-ruled Taiwan as its own territory threatening to use force if necessary for it to accept Chinese rule.

According to the White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby, Pelosi was entitled to go where she pleased. He added that Pelosi was traveling on a military aircraft and cited US intelligence that China was preparing possible military provocations.