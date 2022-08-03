Taiwan scrambles jets to warn away Chinese fighters

Taiwan’s defense ministry said that China’s latest mission included 16 Su-30 fighters and 11 other jets

Taiwan dispatched its jets on Wednesday to warn away 27 Chinese warplanes that entered into the island’s air defense zone as Beijing expressed its outrage over US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei.

"27 PLA aircraft... entered the surrounding area of (Republic of China) on August 3, 2022," Taiwan’s defense ministry said in a tweet.

Taiwan in response dispatched aircraft and deployed missile systems to monitor Chinese activities in its air defense zone, according to Reuters. Taiwan’s defense ministry said that China’s latest mission included 16 Su-30 fighters and 11 other jets with 22 of them crossing the median line.

China has repeatedly warned Washington against Pelosi’s trip to the self-ruled island, which Beijing considers as its own territory and responded to it with a burst of military drills around Taiwan.

According to the Chinese military, the drills will include "long-range live ammunition shooting" in the Taiwan Strait, which separates Taiwan from mainland China. The zone of the exercises will be as close as 12 miles to Taiwan's shoreline at some points.

Pelosi said during her visit to Taipei on Tuesday that the American delegation “came to Taiwan to make unequivocally clear that we will not abandon our commitment to Taiwan," as quoted by AFP. Beijing in turn accused Washington of violating “China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.” China also summoned US ambassador in Beijing Nicholas Burns.