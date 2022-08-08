China pledges to continue largest military drills around Taiwan

'The current tense situation in the Taiwan Strait is entirely provoked and created by the US side'

China continues to carry out military drills around Taiwan Monday, Beijing said, defying calls for it to end its largest-ever exercises encircling the democratic island.

Live fire drills kicked off Thursday, a day after a controversial visit to the island by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Those exercises were expected to draw to a close on Sunday, but neither Beijing nor Taipei confirmed their conclusion.

"The Chinese People's Liberation Army continued to carry out practical joint exercises and training in the sea and airspace around Taiwan island, focusing on organizing joint anti-submarine and sea assault operations," the Chinese military's eastern command said in a statement.

Beijing deployed fighter jets, warships and ballistic missiles in what analysts have described as practice for a blockade and ultimate invasion of the self-ruled island, which China claims as its own territory.

Earlier on Sunday, Taiwan's transport ministry said that six of the seven "temporary danger zones" China had warned airlines to avoid ceased to be in effect as of noon on Sunday. The island's defense ministry also said Chinese military ships, aircraft, and drones had simulated attacks on the island and its navy.

About 10 warships each from China and Taiwan maneuvered at close quarters around the line on Sunday, according to a person familiar with the situation told Reuters.

China's defense ministry blamed Washington for the current tensions around Taiwan, defending its calling off military talks with the US in protest against Pelosi's visit to Taipei last week.

"The current tense situation in the Taiwan Strait is entirely provoked and created by the US side on its own initiative, and the US side must bear full responsibility and serious consequences for this," defense ministry spokesman Wu Qian said in an online post.

China called off formal talks involving theater-level commands, defense policy coordination and military maritime consultations on Friday as Pelosi left the region.