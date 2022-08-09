Taiwan’s FM says China drills part of invasion plan

'China's real intention is to alter the status quo in the Taiwan Strait and entire region'

Taiwan’s foreign minister Joseph Wu said on Tuesday that China’s ongoing military drills launched last week in protest against US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei, were part of Beijing’s preparation to invade the self-ruled island.

Wu told reporters during a press conference that Taiwan was not intimidated by the largest Chinese military exercises that continued on Tuesday despite international calls for deescalation in the Taiwan Strait.

"China has used the drills in its military play-book to prepare for the invasion of Taiwan," Wu said, giving no time-table for the possible attack.

"China's real intention is to alter the status quo in the Taiwan Strait and entire region," he added.

"It is conducting large-scale military exercises and missile launches, as well as cyberattacks, disinformation, and economic coercion, in an attempt to weaken public morale in Taiwan.”

The Chinese military said earlier on Tuesday that training exercises around the island involved air and sea units focused “on joint blockade and joint support operations.”

Taiwan in response started drills in the southern country of Pingtung firing target flares and artillery. Taipei also conducted drills last Thursday deploying hundreds of troops and about 40 howitzers.

The island often stages military exercises simulating defense against a Chinese invasion. Last month Taiwan’s army practiced attacks from the sea in a "joint interception operation" as part of its largest annual exercises.