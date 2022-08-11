China military 'completes tasks' around Taiwan, plans regular patrols

Taipei will 'fully adjust the allocation of forces based on factors such as the enemy threat'

China's military announced on Wednesday it has "completed various tasks" around Taiwan but would continue to conduct regular patrols.

After US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei last week, a furious China extended its largest-ever exercises around the self-ruled island it claims as its own beyond the four days initially scheduled.

Last week's drills included launches of ballistic missiles, some of which flew over the island's capital of Taipei, and simulated sea and air attacks in surrounding skies and waters.

In a brief statement, the Eastern Theatre Command of the People's Liberation Army said its joint military operations around Taiwan had "successfully completed various tasks and effectively tested the integrated combat capabilities of the troops," according to Reuters.

It added: "Theatre forces will keep an eye on the changes in the situation in the Taiwan Strait, continue to carry out training and preparation for combat, organize regular combat readiness patrols in the direction of the Taiwan Strait, and resolutely defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Taiwan Defense Ministry spokesman Sun Li-fang said in response to China's statement that under the premise of not relaxing combat readiness, Taipei would "fully adjust the allocation of forces based on factors such as the enemy threat."

Earlier on Wednesday, a source briefed on the matter told Reuters that Chinese navy ships were active off Taiwan's east and west coasts.